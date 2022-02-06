Jews behind the rise to power of Mao Tse Tung in China who murdered 80 million countrymen?

Blakk Pepper – by Michael Eli Dokosi

Quotes

Jews were behind the rise to power of Mao Tse Tung, the communist dictator of China, who tortured and murdered tens of millions of Chinese during his brutal reign. Sidney Shapiro, an American Jew, was in charge of China’s propaganda organ. Another Jew, Israel Epstein, was Mao’s Minister of Appropriations (Finance). [2012 Book] 9/11–Enemies Foreign and Domestic by Edward Hendrie

‘Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering high morale and community of purpose. The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history’.– David Rockefeller

“Stalin was also a Zionist. He was the son of Baron Edmond de Rothschild and the brother of Chairman Mao.”—New Zealand A Blackmailer’s Guide by Greg Hallett

The covert Jewish control of Mao and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) explains why convicted Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard, found guilty of stealing thousands of classified documents from the Defense Department where he worked, gave these materials to his masters, the Israeli Mossad operating in the U.S.A. The Israelis, in turn, transferred these valuable military secrets straight to Red Chinese dictators in Beijing. Pollard, a Jew born in Galveston, Texas, sits in a federal prison today. Recently, when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu came to America, he visited Pollard in prison and assured the despicable turncoat Israeli spy that the Israeli government was working behind-the-scenes with Obama’s White House to pardon the convicted spy. Meanwhile, Pollard is a national hero in Israel—honored for stealing America’s most precious military secrets which Israel gave to Communist China!—-[2012 Book] 9/11–Enemies Foreign and Domestic by Edward Hendrie

Gun Control The key date here is 1948. Secretary of State and Rockefeller minion General George Marshall intervened on no less than three occasions when Chiang’s Nationalist forces were on the verge of defeating Mao’s Communist forces by imposing a Cease-Fire. On each occasion, the Cease-Fire bought Mao much needed time to regroup and re-arm courtesy of the u.s. General Marshall ordered all shipments of arms to Chiang STOPPED. For years, Chiang was the poster boy for u.s. intervention in the Sino-Japanese War. Now Chiang’s usefulness was at an end and he was double-crossed and Mao was put in power on mainland China. Mao wound up murdering over eighty million of his countrymen. Collectivization led to the starvation of millions of chinese. Some of Chiang’s forces fled to the Shan States of Burma (Myanmar) and this led directly to the bogus “War on Drugs” and the Vietnam War. James Bartley

Book

Gifting The United Nations To Stalin by Greg Hallett

Blakk Pepper