Jews Open Nationwide Antisemitism™ Command Center To Monitor Jew Hate™ In America 24/7

The Secure Community Network — which coordinates security for Jewish institutions nationwide — has opened a command center in Chicago to monitor antisemitic threats:

The center’s main room is a monitoring room with a 16-foot video screen that shows a map and tally of incident reports and potential threats across the country. It is staffed by some 10 people on a daily basis, but can be operational 24 hours a day, as it was over the High Holidays this month. The opening of the center comes as statistics from watchdog groups show a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years. Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network, said in a statement that the command center “allows us to have a central location for the community, security officials and our partners, to include law enforcement, to report, coordinate and protect the Jewish Community.”

And where do the Jews get the money to pay a staff of 10 people to run this domestic spying operation?

The U.S. taxpayers — through grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for “religious” institutions to protect themselves against “domestic terror” threats.

As Jewish power in America has risen exponentially — by their own admission — a natural backlash against that power and how they abuse it has occurred — and that backlash is popularly known as “antisemitism.”

Although since most Americans find the term “antisemitism” confusing — and even meaningless — Jews have begun using the more pithy term “Jew hate” more frequently.

And as the populace pushes back against Jewish hegemony worldwide, Jews claim they are being physically “threatened” — and demand physical protection 24/7 — paid for by those same Americans who are pushing back against them.

A nice racket if you can get it.

The greatest “threat” to Jews in America is the Jews themselves — as is the case everywhere, the more Jews “combat antisemitism,” the more “antisemtism” they create.

Ceasing and desisting from the behavior that is causing the pushback against them isn’t ever an option — so they resort to paranoid surveillance of the American public, and pressuring lawmakers to pass draconian laws to strip Americans of their constitutional rights of free speech to criticize them.

Officially, “antisemitism” is a “force of nature” — like hurricanes and droughts — that has nothing to do with Jewish behavior — and has everything to do with an ancient accusation of “deicide” — and other “canards.”

After all, it’s common knowledge among Jews that when they complain, they always get what they want — and they openly brag about this privilege among themselves.

Jews consider any kinds of criticism — regardless of its validity — a form of “violence” that should be punishable even by death if necessary.

The Founding Fathers of America understood the necessity of allowing citizens to voice their grievances — depriving people of that inalienable right necessarily will lead to violence.

We have those inalienable rights because the Founding Fathers weren’t Jews.

Jews believe in freedom of speech only until they are in power — at which point freedom of speech becomes “problematic” and “hate.”

