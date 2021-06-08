Posted: June 8, 2021 Categories: Videos Jews want to control the world? Rabbi Ari Shishler Jun 7, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “Jews want to control the world?”
So now they’re comin’ right out and tellin’ us!! Oh what a relief. I no longer have to fret about one single thing, ’cause the rebbe is in charge, assuring my happiness and well-being, and also assuring my spiritual health.
Oh how my world is glistening with surrender. I am carried away to that big Bar mitzvah in the sky. Mazel Tov!!!!
NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
.
Come “Noahide” me, rebbe… watch out for mountain lions, and, oh yeah, the so-called “Lion of Judah”…you know Who I mean….. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Only evil entities seek to control and rule over others. This shill and his pie in the sky description of Zionism can stick his propaganda straight up his a$$!
And I find it quite interesting that this was delivered just one day before the anniversary of the attack on the USS Liberty: Vinegar in wound.
.
Yes, this is tantamount to “dancing”
Disingenuous “paytriots” call them our “allies”.
USS Liberty:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSYjTmV1G3U
.