“Jill Doesn’t Let Me Get Into These Conversations” – Joe Biden Says After Bolting From Podium to Greet First Lady of Mexico

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday hosted a Cinco de Mayo reception with Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, the wife of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Joe Biden invited the First Lady of Mexico into his office.

“I want to take you in and show you my office too if you’ll come… I’ll show you Franklin Roosevelt,” Biden said as Jill bristled.

“I’m gonna go walk down and get [the First Lady of Mexico],” Joe Biden told Jill as he bolted from the podium.

The loud music made it difficult to hear what Joe Biden told Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador but Breitbart White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering was able to hear Biden’s exchange.

“Jill doesn’t let me get into these conversations,” Biden said as he greeted the First Lady of Mexico.

What a creep.

“Jill doesn’t let me get into these conversations,” Biden says after leaving the podium to say hello to First Lady of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fqrhlxKODV — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 5, 2022

