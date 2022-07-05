Posted: July 5, 2022 Categories: Videos Jim Breuer “The Pandemic” shore215 productions Jul 2, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Jim Breuer “The Pandemic””
I was trying to find out if he was Jewish. His name sounded like it. But I searched and came up short. I watched this entire comedy show last night called “Somebody Had To Say It,” and in one segment he was talking about being slightly religious when he was younger and he wore one earring with a tiny dangling cross. So I thought maybe he was Christian. Anyhow, he went after Fauci, and “the science,” and those who never questioned but just surrendered. Wonder if he just sabotaged his own career.
