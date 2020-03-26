Jim Willie – Hot Off The Press

Hi Everyone,

JD here, really enjoyed todays show and getting back in the saddle. Brain still making some squeaking noises hence the “Markle” mistake yesterday, but I can feel the WD40 starting to work and my thinking processes starting to kick-in again. (Today is Wednesday?… right?….)

Here is an excellent 3 part video series by William Mount (not my favorite), with Jim Willie, whom I always find insightful and entertaining.

Jim Willie has a very unique background and connections, and always discusses the kind of information I do NOT hear anywhere else, by anyone else,.. EVER! (Not even on our show!) However, much of what he discloses does seem to explain what we are observing, which may be considered an indicator that he must know what he is talking about, or he is just one of the best bull-shit-artists ever. I personally think he has some real insight.

Jim Willie talks about a range of subject matters related to what is occurring now, and the interview was broken up into 3 – 20 minutes videos because jew-tube does not allow for blog segments longer than 20 mins.

Anyway,.. definitely worth the listen, as like the Peter Schiff video I posted the other day, DON’T try and watch them all at once, but take them in small bites (10 min bites?) to get thru it so you have a little time to consider his explanations.

Thanks to everyone again for the warn welcome back! – JD