Jim Willie: Putin Killing The Dollar, Seeding World With Yuan Via Oil

This is video 1 of another 2 videos of Jim Willie, which are far better in content and appearance than the last two. In these videos, he goes in technical details that you may not fully understand, but if you stick it through, after you hear this kind of subject material a few times, it starts to make sense to you.

In this video, Jim goes in detail of the systemic fraud called the US Treasuries, especially with the Overnight Repo Market, but more importantly the Interest Rate Swaps, and the Wall Street use of the FED Discount Window to save insolvent hedge funds.

He then goes on to discuss, Putin, the Russian Oil Industry, Saudi Oil, Hillary Clinton’s Double, Putin’s Double, Russia’s “Holy Grail Deal” of 2015, The Belt & Road Project, The Panama Canal, The Corona Virus and more.