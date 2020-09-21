Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.”
That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020
Posted: September 21, 2020
2 thoughts on “Joe Biden: “200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.””
Could we be lucky enough that he’s included in that number ?
Panic is what I hear and see
It’s glorious
Brain is gone from alcohol poisoning, the sooner this waste of space is sent to cater to Jeffrey Epstein, the better.