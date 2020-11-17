Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Claim They Are Receiving National Security Briefing Tomorrow

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim they are scheduled to receive a national security briefing on Tuesday, despite the fact that the election results are still being challenged and ballots are still being counted.

Forbes reporter Andrew Solender tweeted a press release from the “transition team” about the meeting on Monday evening.

“On Tuesday, November 17, President-elect Joe Biden will receive a briefing on national security in Wilmington, Delaware, which will include a photo spray. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will also participate,” the statement read.

It is unclear who the briefing is with.

Gateway Pundit

 

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*