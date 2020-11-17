Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Claim They Are Receiving National Security Briefing Tomorrow

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim they are scheduled to receive a national security briefing on Tuesday, despite the fact that the election results are still being challenged and ballots are still being counted.

Forbes reporter Andrew Solender tweeted a press release from the “transition team” about the meeting on Monday evening.

“On Tuesday, November 17, President-elect Joe Biden will receive a briefing on national security in Wilmington, Delaware, which will include a photo spray. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will also participate,” the statement read.

It is unclear who the briefing is with.

