Joe Biden Announces Covid Lockdown Panel – Plans Nationwide Mandatory Mask Mandate, Lockdown and Contact Tracing

The media’s pretend president-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced a Covid lockdown panel.

The media believes they have the authority to decide who wins presidential elections so here we are.

Joe Biden announced his plans to fight the Coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

Joe Biden’s plans include a mandatory mask mandate (unconstitutional), nationwide lockdowns (unconstitutional), Covid testing and contact tracing and restoring the US’s relationship with the corrupt, Chinese-controlled WHO.

Biden announces Lockdown Panel. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 9, 2020

The U.S. can expect increased Covid-19 testing, a national mask policy and the possibility of nationwide lockdowns once President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. – reported CNBC.

President Trump warned the public about Joe Biden’s radical agenda to lock down the country.

“This election is a choice between a Trump boom and a Biden lockdown,” Trump said during a rally in Arizona.

Joe Biden actually said he would lock down the US if he were to win the election.

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden told ABC News in August. “In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus.”

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” he said.

