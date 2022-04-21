Joe Biden Announces Yet Another $800 Million in Heavy Artillery to Ukraine and $500 Million to Corrupt Government

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million package of military assistance to Ukraine as Russian forces continue their military campaign to seize the country’s east. This follows the $800 million he donated last week.

Joe Biden also announced $500 million to assist the Ukrainian government. This will make $1 billion in aid to Ukraine’s government in the last month. Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in Europe.

Biden also banned all Russian ships from docking in US ports.

Biden ended his speech on Thursday saying, “We will never fail in our determination to defend freedom and oppose tyranny.”

Meanwhile, the US southern border remains wide open as a record number of illegal aliens continue to flood into the United States.

Gateway Pundit