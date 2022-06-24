Joe Biden Bans Juul E-Cigarettes but Hands Out Free Crack Pipes

Earlier today the Biden regime banned sales of Juul e-cigarettes from the US market.

The Biden FDA said Juul must stop selling its menthol-flavored cartridges and its vaping device.

But these same people are handing out crack pipes to addicts for free.

Senator Blackburn weighed in on the latest insanity.

In Joe Biden’s America, Juuls are illegal, but crack pipes are perfectly fine. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 23, 2022

The Associated Press reported:

Federal health officials on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. The FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges. Those already on the market must be removed. Consumers aren’t restricted from having or using Juul’s products, the agency said. To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health.

But the Biden Regime is still funding a program that hands out crack pipes and syringes to addicts to advance ‘racial equity.’

The Washington Free Beacon went to five different cities to request “safe smoking kits” funded by the Biden Regime’s harm reduction grant program.

The Biden Regime has repeatedly denied free crack pipes are included in the smoking kits.

Psaki previously said crack pipes were ‘never part of the kit’ and blamed it on ‘inaccurate reporting.’

The Free Beacon obtained five safe smoking kits from harm reduction organizations and they all included crack pipes.

