Joe Biden Calls For 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to be Reinstated, Says Lawmakers Should “Limit How Many Rounds a Weapon Can Hold”

Joe Biden Thursday evening delivered remarks on the recent mass shootings and called on Congress to reinstate the 1994 ‘Assault Weapons Ban.’

Biden will depart the White House en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware following his remarks.

Biden attacked the Second Amendment – AGAIN – and said no amendment is absolute.

Joe Biden called for ‘red flag laws’ and demanded the 1994 ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ be reinstated.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” said Biden.

BREAKING: Biden calls for the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to be reinstated "We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and if we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21." pic.twitter.com/sTWXlZaNfK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2022

Then Biden called on Congress to limit how many rounds a weapon can hold.

“We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold. Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines, that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?” Biden said.

Presient Biden: "We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold. Why in God's name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines, that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?" https://t.co/ncSHKsozUK pic.twitter.com/Xvc6CIqfKb — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 2, 2022

