Joe Biden: Career Defender of Israel’s Crimes and Impunity





Jun 2, 2021

Joe Biden’s grotesque pro-Israel career in a nutshell. Beginning in 1973, Biden has a long track record of supporting some of Israel’s worst atrocities… Its killing of women and children in Lebanon, its bombings of Gaza… He’s boasted about his relationship with Netanyahu, and for decades has worked to funnel money to Israel despite its massive human rights abuses and violations of international law.