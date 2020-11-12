Posted: November 12, 2020 Categories: Videos Joe Biden Has Contacted The ATF: They Are Coming For Braces and 80% Lowers Guns & Gadgets Nov 11, 2020 Joe Biden Has Contacted The ATF: They Are Coming For Braces and 80% Lowers Read the article: https://www.ammoland.com/2020/11/atf-… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “Joe Biden Has Contacted The ATF: They Are Coming For Braces and 80% Lowers”
No time to watch Vid, but from the title I’d reply;
No Joe, it’s the 80% are coming for all of you tyrants.!! Especially the criminal Alphabet agencies.
When the people finally do rise, there is going to be hell to pay for all of you at these levels of Gov going along with all this treason and tyranny, hope you are all in…!
how do they “come for something” they know not where they exist?
yeah and thats their problem with the 80%ers … they hate it that they dont know whos got em , and thats on our side
eat a dick Joe
I actually think this article is bunk
Joe is a nobody as of still , he’s not the President at the time of this BS article
and even if he does enter the office of President , my original statement still holds true
also to add
ATF doesnt write or pass laws ..so Fck the BS
Part of the psyop, imo. Get all this “Bidens gonna do this or that” fear mongering out, instill rage and fear in “conservatives” & Trump supporters, then after the recount, etc happens, Trump will be reinstalled, THEN Trump will bring the hammer down with little resistance.
little resistance? say it ain’t so
Ok, clarification. Little resistance from the retards. Better I hope. 🙂
Yep. As long as chump is railing them from behind, it ain’t quee(r).
See? All I had to do was put parentheses around the “r” and it becomes “republican”.
Spineless, stupid pathetic chumptard faggots.