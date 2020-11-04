Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter by saying, "This is my son, Beau Biden." … "This is my granddaughter, Natalie. No wait, no wait. We got the wrong one…" pic.twitter.com/stwEctS4Cf
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2020
November 4, 2020
Categories: Videos
Fully controllable – A bolshevik commie dream boy
If the criminal Biden wins, they are going to take him out via the 25th and we will have an un-elected, full blown communist for president in heels up Harris. A loser who could not get 2% of the primary votes from demonrats.