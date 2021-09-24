Joe Biden Is Moving Haitian Migrants from Del Rio Squatters Camp in Dead of Night – Dumping Them Across the US

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Biden administration has reportedly flown 1,400 Haitians from the Del Rio, Texas squatters camp back to Haiti in the past week.

There are an estimated 4,000 migrants left at the camp. The rest of these migrants and fake refugees were sent to communities across the country.

On Friday morning Liz Peek joined Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria. Peek told the Bartiromo audience that Joe Biden is moving the migrants in the dead of the night on private planes and buses to communities across the US. Many times these communities do not even know they are receiving Biden’s million-plus fake refugees.

Democrats are doing their best to destroy the country in record time.

Gateway Pundit