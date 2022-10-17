Joe Biden Is Sending US Military to Open Border to Run Chores for Illegal Aliens, Clean Refrigerators, Shred Paper, Answer Phones

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The US military is looking for volunteers to travel to the open US border with Mexico and run errands and clean homes for illegal aliens.

The volunteers will be assigned to menial work for 60 day deployments.

The US military men and women will be assigned housekeeping duties including sweeping, cleaning refrigerators and shredding paper. The military personnel will also make prescription medicine runs and meal prep for the illegal aliens.

This is the end of America.

The documents were leaked to FOX News. The Biden administration is hiding this from the American public. They are purposely destroying the country in secret.

Outnumbered aired this segment on Monday morning.

