Joe Biden Puts Pro-Life Groups on Domestic Extremist List, Calls Pro-Life People “Violent”

LifeSiteNews – by Micaiah Bilger

Joe Biden’s administration included pro-life activists on a list of “domestic violent extremists” in a new report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Christian Post reports the report, published March 1, warned that 2021 could be a bad year of violent extremism in America.

It pointed to racial issues, “perceived government overreach,” “narratives” of election fraud, the COVID-19 pandemic and “conspiracy theories promoting violence” as motivations for potential heightened violence.

The report did not name specific groups or individuals, but it did identify several “threat categories” of extremists, including pro-lifers and abortion activists, animal rights activists, anti-government groups and anarchists, and racist groups.

“Abortion-related domestic violent extremists” have “ideological agendas in support of pro-life or pro-choice beliefs,” the report states.

The office did emphasize that “mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism” and “use of strong rhetoric may not constitute violent extremism, and may be constitutionally protected.”

It defined “domestic violence extremists” as “U.S.-based actors who conduct or threaten activities that are dangerous to human life in violation of the criminal laws of the United States or any state; appearing to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; and influence the government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”

The Obama administration also described pro-lifers as domestic terrorists in a 2012 report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Pro-life advocates are peaceful, and pro-life organizations condemn violence and other illegal activities just as they condemn the legal violence of abortion against unborn babies.

Often, pro-lifers are targets of harassment, threats and violence. LifeNews.com recorded nearly 200 incidents in 2019 and 2020, including a bomb threat during a 40 Days for Life event in Minnesota, the brutal attack of an older pro-life man outside an abortion facility in San Francisco, a pro-life banner set on fire inside a Western Washington University building, and a man charged with pulling a gun on pro-lifers outside a Delaware abortion facility.

LifeSiteNews