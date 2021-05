Joe Biden runs out of Gas after Speech





At the 0:40 mark, Biden tells the press and the world that he’s “Not supposed to answer these questions”.

Well, if he’s not supposed to, then who is? In all my life, I’ve never heard a president say such a ridiculous thing. I can’t believe people still believe he’s the president or that we even have one. The whole world is laughing at us.

Unfrigginbelievable……

May 12, 2021