Joe Biden Says He Gave Putin a List of 16 Areas of “Critical Infrastructure” That Should be “Off Limits” From Cyber Attacks

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s incompetence and senility is going to get us all killed.

Joe Biden on Wednesday said during his solo presser in Geneva that he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 areas of “critical infrastructure” that should be off limits for cyberattacks.

Not only did Joe Biden just give a list of targets to Putin, he is also implying that entities not on the list are fair game.

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack. Period. By cyber or any other means,” Biden said of his meeting with Putin.

“I gave [Putin] a list of…16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure under US policy from the energy sector to our water systems,” he added.

Brilliant.

Putin is probably shaking in his boots.

VIDEO:

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that "should be off-limits" for cyberattacks, including the energy sector and water supply He says they agreed to have experts in their countries "work on specific understandings about what's off-limits" pic.twitter.com/K8oKdAFZ2J — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2021

Gateway Pundit