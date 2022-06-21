Joe Biden Says It Again! Cheers Crippling Inflation as a Good Thing — It will Usher in “Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles”

Gas prices remained at $4.968 per gallon on Tuesday. This is near the record all-time high and more expensive than at any time in US history.

Back in May Joe Biden told reporters, “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an INCREDIBLE transition… And, God willing, when it’s over we’ll be less reliant on fossil fuels.”

In case you thought this was a fluke — On Monday Joe Biden said it again.

FOX News reported:

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a “good” opportunity to make a fundamental turn” to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession. Conservative political operative Greg Price tweeted out the moment where the president defended his green energy policies to reporters while vacationing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. “My dear mother used to have an expression: out of everything lousy, something good will happen if you look hard enough for it. We have a chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and not just electric vehicles but across the board,” Biden told the crowd of reporters.

