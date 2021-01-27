Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden signed an executive order today that banned the term “China virus.”

It’s not clear how this will help with the pandemic.

The coronavirus is widely believed today to have been created in a lab in Wuhan China.

This was one of his 37 executive orders in six days.

A dictator signs 37 Executive Orders in 6 days. Not a President. — RΞ4L ✪ (@P8R1OT) January 26, 2021

This is not a joke.

CBS reported:

The Biden executive order is also expected to direct federal agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to examine whether there are xenophobic references like “China virus” in any existing policies, directives or government websites published by the Trump administration.

Gateway Pundit