3 thoughts on “Joe Biden took his nap and ate his food like a big boy

  1. Pathetic. They’re actually pandering to him and taking delight in his immaturity. After he cleaned his plate like a good boy, did they tuck him in?

    PATHETIC!!!!!!!!!!!

    1. …as planned…
      …or not…

      “You never let a serious crisis (the optics) go to waste. And what I mean by that: it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
      ~ Rahm Emanuel

      Whenever “Clown(s)” are in the news, the circus is sure to follow.

