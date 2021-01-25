Posted: January 24, 2021 Categories: Videos Joe Biden unveils COVID-19 national strategy to defeat a virus that does not exist depopulation Zionist Global communist takeover wake up January 24th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Joe Biden unveils COVID-19 national strategy to defeat a virus that does not exist depopulation”
He’s calling them shots at least. Weirdos, god they’re all weirdos!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You’re washed up dude! Go way away. You’re the new zionist CRIMINAL pushing the plandemic BS. It’s old, buddy! I never bought the BS and you ain’t about to try to convince me that it’s real and must be dealt with!