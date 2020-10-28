Joe Biden Wants to Expand The Supreme Court – Are We Going To Let Them?

I guess I should have seen it coming but Ruthie baby’s death stirred quite the tyrannical pot. Joe the shmoe Biden wants to even the playing field on an authority that doesn’t exist. Biden has said he is exploring the possibilities, and its of the utmost importance. He will appoint an exploratory committee.

Unless American Nationals stop this garbage, you can expect more.