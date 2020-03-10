Posted: March 10, 2020 Categories: Videos Joe Biden’s Sharp Cognitive Decline <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gXvwumYE7_s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Secular Talk Mar 7, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fjoe-bidens-sharp-cognitive-decline%2F263518&title=Joe%20Biden%27s%20Sharp%20Cognitive%20Decline" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Joe Biden’s Sharp Cognitive Decline”
Would you let this cognitive POS fly you into Newark, NJ in bad weather in a Boeing 777???
And then turn around and let him sit in authority and tell you what you can and can’t do???
We not only have a criminal in authority, but a cognitive degenerate criminal in authority, telling us what we can and cannot do…LIFETIME ALCOHOLIC POS…