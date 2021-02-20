Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Joe Biden’s Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said that the record cold temperatures we are seeing are because of global warming.
Kerry, who flies on private jets, owns a mega yacht and several mansions, said that we only have 9 years left to save the planet from a catastrophe.
Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord on Friday and John Kerry said it is still not aggressive enough to prevent catastrophe.
According to Kerry, “global warming” is now “global weirding” since he is unable to explain why frigid temperatures took Texas hostage this week.
Kerry said the ice age is actually coming from global warming.
WATCH:
WATCH: John Kerry, Climate Envoy to the Biden administration, says we have 9 years left to save the planet. pic.twitter.com/ZfvbqaLPSE
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 19, 2021
John Kerry is so concerned about “man-made global warming” that he took a gas-guzzling private jet to accept a climate award in Iceland.
When confronted about flying in a private jet, pompous Kerry said, it’s “the only choice for someone like me.”
5 thoughts on “John Kerry Blames Frigid Temperatures and Record Cold on Global Warming, Says We have 9 Years Left to Save the Planet”
I am sure that 9 years figure has nothing to do with Agenda 2030…
a cohencidence
Exactly!
So I guess when it is 95 degrees in the summer and it feels like its 110 its global cooling what a joke . Go screw youself with your carbon tax all that is you a holes are trying to charge us for breathing
Yeah, that’s like sayin’, “You’re thirsty ’cause you’ve had too much water.” Or, “You’re hungry ’cause you ate too much.” Or, more accurately, “You’re cold because you’re hot.”
I wish I was above feeling insulted, but I’m not. I just hate that they think we’re that stupid. Wait ’till they find out how smart we are.
it’s “the only choice for someone like me.”
Wow….Someone like him….so he’s more special than us peasants. I get it.
Someone needs to play hockey with Johnny so they an give him two more black eyes.