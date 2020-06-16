John Travolta is Forrest Gump





Jun 12, 2020

John Travolta was actually offered the part of Forrest and he turned it down to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s classic Pulp Fiction.

In order to create a realistic deep fake, we extracted 6,000 high quality still images of John Travolas face from several of his films released around the same time as Forrest Gump. Using these images we can create a 180 degree facial profile that we feed into a machine learning driven piece of software (DeepFaceLabs), along with Tom Hanks face from Forrest Gump. The software, over days and sometimes weeks, learns to transfer Travoltas face to Hanks. It’s not always perfect and some post editting is required to touch up rough edges that usually occur with lighting and color correction.