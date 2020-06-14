Johns Hopkins University suspends plan for armed campus police amid protests over police violence, racial injustice:

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, is charged with murdering Floyd, who is black. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder. A video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes and set off protests around the world. Over the past two weeks, thousands of people took to the streets of Baltimore in days of mostly peaceful marches and rallies. On Friday, they returned to paint “DEFUND THE POLICE” on a street outside City Hall.