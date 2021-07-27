Jordan Hayes: 33-year-old New York man calls the non-vaccinated “idiots” and “morons,” dead 14 weeks after COVID-19 “vaccine”

The Covid Blog

NEW YORK — A 33-year-old New York husband and apparent dog lover is dead in another case of death after virtue signaling.

Mr. Jordan Hayes received his first dose of experimental mRNA on or around February 23, according to his Facebook page. It’s unclear which shot he received. But Pfizer and Moderna were the only two experimental injections available for emergency use in the United States at the time.

The since-deleted Facebook post appears to show a photo of a vaccine clinic. Mr. Hayes not only said that the non-vaccinated are failing society, but also called them “idiots” and “morons.” He emphasized that his message was being spoken “with all of my heart.”

Mr. Hayes apparently received his second mRNA injection on March 24. He celebrated being “[fully] vaccinated” and now being able to “kiss everyone on the lips again.”

Mr. Hayes went to the emergency room at Mount Sinai Hospital on or around July 1 complaining of chest pains. His health quickly deteriorated from there. Chest pains devolved into a heart attack that required two open heart surgeries. Mr. Hayes suffered multiple strokes during the surgeries. He passed away on July 6, according to a GoFundMe page. He is survived by his widow.

Mr. Hayes was a writer and dog lover. Several photos of himself with dogs are all that remain on his posthumously-edited or privatized Facebook page.

Another near-term death

Near-term deaths are an established pattern. It appears that 11 to 14 week range is the danger zone for those who receive the experimental injections. We’ve now covered at least five of these near-term deaths that all happen right in that range. It’s becoming very clear that the spike proteins slowly overtake every organ in your body and contaminate your most vital bodily fluid (blood). There’s new scientific data backing this as well.

Dr. Charles Hoffe is a general practitioner in British Columbia (Canada). You know he is credible because mainstream media accuse him of “spreading COVID-19 misinformation.” He spoke to British Columbia talk show host Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson on July 6.

Dr. Hoffe reported findings in his own patients. He concluded that most people who receive the experimental mRNA injections will die from heart failure within two years. The artificial spike proteins become part of the cellular lining (vascular endothelium) in your blood vessels. Thus your blood vessels become “spiky” instead of being naturally smooth. Dr. Hoffe said the easiest way to prove this phenomenon is with a D-Dimer test.

Here is how Dr. Hoffe described these findings:

“We now know that only 25 percent of the ‘vaccine’ injected into a person’s arm actually stays in your arm. The other 75 percent is collected by your lymphatic system and literally fed into your circulation so these little packages of messenger RNA, and by the way in a single dose of Moderna ‘vaccine’ there are literally 40 trillion mRNA molecules. These packages are designed to be absorbed into your cells. But the only place they can be absorbed is around your blood vessels and the place where they are absorbed is the capillary networks – the tiniest blood vessels where the blood flow slows right down and where the genes are released. Your body then gets to work reading and then manufacturing trillions and trillions of these spike proteins. Each gene can produce many, many spike proteins. “So it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form because your blood platelets circulate round your blood vessels, and the purpose of blood platelets is to identify damaged vessels and stop bleeding. So, when the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these COVID spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel.”

Here is a clip of the interview. You can also watch the full interview here.

And another virtue-signaling death

Mr. Hayes joins Dr. Thomas Flanagan in a dubious group – a near-term, virtue-signaling death. Mainstream media always make examples of people who refuse to wear masks and/or receive experimental injections. If these individuals die of so-called COVID-19, they are posthumously-shamed into oblivion. However, there’s really no proof that COVID-19 exists (most COVID deaths are the flu). Further, high PCR cycles and CDC statistical manipulation make this entire “pandemic” questionable at best.

We know one absolute, indisputable fact in all near-term and virtue-signaling deaths. All of them received an experimental mRNA or viral vector DNA injection. The Jason Maurer and Ronald Babb stories are among the most-shared from The COVID Blog because of the brash virtue signaling. Again, if you wish to inject yourself with experimental, poisonous, deadly chemicals, good for you. Don’t project your ignorance and obedience onto others.

Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.

The Covid Blog