Jordan Peterson tells Israelis the fate of the world depends on them thriving and starts crying


Christcuck Pastors
Nov 14, 2022

Renowned Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson who works with Ben Shapiro at The Daily Wire told a 3000 strong crowd in Israel ‘We need Jerusalem’ with tears in his eyes

One thought on “Jordan Peterson tells Israelis the fate of the world depends on them thriving and starts crying

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*