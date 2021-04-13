Joshimar Henry: 27-year-old Chicago resident doctor dead three months after Pfizer mRNA shot:

The Covid Blog

CHICAGO — We repeat this in almost every article. Pfizer has 22 active clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 mRNA shot, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. Moderna has 16 active clinical trials for its experimental mRNA shot. Some of said trials are ongoing through 2024 and beyond. Thus both companies are documenting short and long-term effects of these shots in real-time via millions of unwitting, unpaid volunteers. The COVID Blog is doing the same thing. Unfortunately a young, promising doctor is now a statistic.

Dr. Joshimar Henry was a resident doctor in the PGY1 program (pharmacy) at Humboldt Park Health in Chicago, according to his Facebook page. He was among the first Chicago residents to get the first dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA shot on December 15, 2020. The surreal, creepy video of the event features a presenter calling the shot recipients “the lucky ones,” followed by rounds of applause after each shot.

