CHICAGO — We repeat this in almost every article. Pfizer has 22 active clinical trials for its experimental COVID-19 mRNA shot, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. Moderna has 16 active clinical trials for its experimental mRNA shot. Some of said trials are ongoing through 2024 and beyond. Thus both companies are documenting short and long-term effects of these shots in real-time via millions of unwitting, unpaid volunteers. The COVID Blog is doing the same thing. Unfortunately a young, promising doctor is now a statistic.
Dr. Joshimar Henry was a resident doctor in the PGY1 program (pharmacy) at Humboldt Park Health in Chicago, according to his Facebook page. He was among the first Chicago residents to get the first dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA shot on December 15, 2020. The surreal, creepy video of the event features a presenter calling the shot recipients “the lucky ones,” followed by rounds of applause after each shot.
Read the rest here: https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/06/joshimar-henry-27-year-old-chicago-resident-doctor-dead-three-months-after-experimental-mrna-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=0afe55170eb6678448dc9e2d5f34101ec450d609-1618277031-0-AcbqAfykullb6q2HzdXNtbq8DR0CYlY6AW84n7J83M_2fTsMVsBhGH4Pgsn8j1nbybTSShhne2By2o2wNcn4LEgCHtDhkILjTov5Z6abkzsIqrmNlpZKjQIY6oNwILQaAR68rJRkJSK4V8IMMNIUKihcYv6eJPPIgkTKc2NOzCawAKzMwSs5aUWCl2V3G9w02W2ktw-HN5gIH7DvrGBRgA-F1VHk5S2Hv52rj2rI_1gzU0ka57fUYrNb_ZVPobSrnCrzca5NxcBzxD_v-_DnPLbEN916w7QTyRKe2C5mVHYlySJFOHANDz7OBJUVCv_1wU1VNnTHnGXeq-iM2Wd1NqMZkbKjGh-hHssOoHJ_Bo8_BNGGNduU8mgQHjEVWwMZ87aQt3IVrX6np9p9j9DEdHgLtMJemRuAfiqYVif_xcOy2d5z6u8cXq6bA2QdA1i9i1LU4A7bJVdnUFgkCpEj6SGB9GejcPwG5xakOd-Wb2woNi-teiwsSbVc8HHVFnraBZyMDJPOtAdpIfPD1y8E5fk
5 thoughts on “Joshimar Henry: 27-year-old Chicago resident doctor dead three months after Pfizer mRNA shot:”
Eight years of college, four years of medical school, and a lifetime of stupidity! I have ZERO sympathy for anyone who is STUPID enough to be a guinea pig / lab rat.
I just found out my ex wife got this phizer shot in Jan, and her second a month later. Im sick about it. She’s an MBA with teaching credentials, top teacher in Las Vegas.
She was always against all flu shots, but she was pressured by the school district to get the jab (Pfizer) Pfizer seems to be the one professionals get the most for whatever reason.
She told me just 3 days ago about this, we have a daughter together, have no idea whether she has told our daughter. She says shes fine, im sick with grief man, god help her. I cant show her these articles, not cool.
She knows I write for this site and has read our work, shes playin the kiss ass game for the cash. She scared to loose everything shes worked for, shes 63 years old.
This is the problem people, these professionals are scared to say no, fearing loosing.
everything.
SUCKS MAN…Shes a great person, cant believe it.
I share your grief, Mark. So many of us have had to watch people we love line up for the poison. Not easy to endure.
.
Yeah Galen, shes super healthy looks like shes 35 years old, a real beauty, now this shit. Man, Im sick …
This shit sneaks up on you, real deadly and kills quick I guess, man..Cant believe it Wouldnt listen too me, shes got two sisters, both are idiot corporate asshats, talked her into it.
Even though some made a stupid choice to take the vax, every time news goes out of someone who suffered or died as a result of the shot, it takes one more layer off the lie.
.