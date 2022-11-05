Journalist Tayler Hansen Choked Out and Body-Slammed at Beto O’Rourke Event after Screaming Out Question on Transitioning Children

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Investigative journalist Tayler Hansen attended the Beto O’Rourke rally Thursday night in Dallas, Texas.

During the rally Tayler screamed out a question at Beto on trans surgery for kids.

The crowd hated it.

Tayler was choked out and body-slammed on the ground.

Beto supporters were screaming, “Get the f*ck out of here!”

Tayler was dragged from the room.

And… Beto would not answer the question.

The entire incident was caught on video.

Today I confronted @BetoORourke at a rally in Dallas— I asked him if he would “Disavow surgery for trans kids”. In response, I was choked by his supporters and thrown to the ground. They pulled me backwards over someone in a wheel chair. pic.twitter.com/RxTgrukpPM — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) November 4, 2022

Gateway Pundit