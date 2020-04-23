Journalists and dissidents arrested in COVID crackdowns

Journalists, activists and workers struggling to follow strict lockdown rules have been harassed, arrested and even killed across the world this week, as governments use the coronavirus crisis to roll back democracy and crack down on dissidents.

And it’s not just governments taking advantage of the crisis. openDemocracy revealed this week that Brexit-supporting hedge fund managers are shorting the stock of one of the key companies making personal protective equipment in the UK.

Asia

Middle East

Demonstrations over lockdown measures reignited as protesters accused the government of using the crisis as cover for unpopular economic reforms. Iraq The army has been deployed in some residential areas to prevent people from leaving their homes.

The army has been deployed in some residential areas to prevent people from leaving their homes. Yemen Houthi courts have sentenced four journalists to death and four others to prison this month.

Houthi courts have sentenced four journalists to death and four others to prison this month. Palestine Palestinians wanting to know if they can travel to Israel have been ordered to download an app granting the military wide-ranging access to their devices. Users have to allow Israeli authorities access to the device’s location, any files and to the device’s camera.

Africa

Europe

Americas

US President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration in order to “protect jobs”.

A 21-year-old man who joked on Twitter about the government’s “pillage plan” was arrested by a government ‘cyberpatrol’ and is being prosecuted for ‘public intimidation’. Mexico The government issued a warning against one of Mexico’s main TV broadcasting channels, TV Azteca, as one of its news anchors said not to trust the deputy health minister after a governor said the national death tolls were not up to date.

Climate

Europe The European Central Bank purchased bonds from oil companies including Shell, ENI and Total as part of a €50 billion emergency stimulus programme.

The European Central Bank purchased bonds from oil companies including Shell, ENI and Total as part of a €50 billion emergency stimulus programme. UK Oil companies including BP, Shell and Total are eligible for a Bank of England bond-buying scheme as part of a coronavirus stimulus programme.

Oil companies including BP, Shell and Total are eligible for a Bank of England bond-buying scheme as part of a coronavirus stimulus programme. UK A ban on plastic straws and stirrers has been delayed by coronavirus

A ban on plastic straws and stirrers has been delayed by coronavirus Global The World Meteorological Organization raised concerns about the pandemic’s effects on weather forecasting and climate change research after a drop in manually recorded weather data from developing nations. Early, accurate observations are key to warnings of extreme weather disasters, with an active hurricane season predicted for this year.

The World Meteorological Organization raised concerns about the pandemic’s effects on weather forecasting and climate change research after a drop in manually recorded weather data from developing nations. Early, accurate observations are key to warnings of extreme weather disasters, with an active hurricane season predicted for this year. US New research links long-term exposure to air pollution to higher coronavirus death rates.

New research links long-term exposure to air pollution to higher coronavirus death rates. Canada In a leaked letter, the largest oil and gas lobby group called for the suspension of environmental laws because of the coronavirus.

Good news

The global oil industry was driven to panic as prices collapsed below zero.

