Judge allows Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders

KTLA 5

A judge is allowing a Los Angeles megachurch to hold indoor services despite health orders as long as it practices coronavirus safety measures.

Los Angeles County had sought a court order barring Grace Community Church in Sun Valley from holding the services, arguing that they were an immediate health threat.

But Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon on Friday only required that worshipers wear masks and practice social distancing.

He also set a September hearing on the county’s request for a preliminary injunction barring the church from holding indoor services.

Recent church services have drawn throngs of worshipers in defiance of state and county limits on indoor gatherings.

