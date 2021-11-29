Judge Blocks “Sensational and Impure” Information from Media in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Joe Biden nominated a second lesbian, Alison Nathan, to serve on the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

According to The Dallas Voice, Nathan has been presiding over the trial of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, on sex trafficking charges. Reuters reported that the trial requires Nathan to question more than 200 prospective jurors.

Nathan is married to a New York University Law School professor, Meg Satterthwaite. Senator Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., recommended Nathan for the nomination.

United States District Judge Alison Nathan was appointed to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama in 2011. Prior to serving as a federal judge, she clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, worked as counsel for the attorney general of New York and was an associate White House counsel and special assistant for Obama.

In February Judge Nathan granted Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to redact and hide ‘sensational and impure’ information from the public during the trial.

A federal judge in New York has granted requests to redact segments from Ghislaine Maxwell case filed last month, ruling some of the details were too “sensational and impure” to reveal.

The decision comes as federal prosecutors and Maxwell’s defence team argue about which of the evidence submitted under seal to keep out of the public eye.

Judge Nathan has granted Ghislaine Maxwell's request that evidence in the trial be redacted to hide 'sensational and impure' information One week before the trial began, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden nominated Judge Nathan to higher office in the US 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

