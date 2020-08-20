Judge Gives Teen “Anger Management” After He Murdered a 59-Year Old Man at the County Fair

Revolver

Here’s a story you won’t see in the race-obsessed national media.

Two black Maryland teenagers found guilty of killing a middle-aged white man via sucker punch at the county fair were let off by the presiding female judge with shockingly lenient sentences of probation and anger management. The teens punched the man after asking him for a dollar. After the first teen landed the knockout blow, the other one spit on his lifeless body. The small crew then proceeded to dance around the lifeless man, 59-year-old John Weed, like a bunch of maniacs.

The incident happened last year, but of course you haven’t heard about it until now. The national press has totally ignored the story. While the local paper did a decent job, they totally ignored the racial angle and buried the video, which you will find below. From the Frederick News-Post: