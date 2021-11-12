Judge Orders FBI To Stop “Extracting” Data From Veritas Devices Amid Mystery Leaks To NYT

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

A federal judge has ordered the FBI to stop “extracting” information from James O’Keefe’s phone following the raids on multiple properties last week, as part of a probe into the alleged theft of President Biden’s daughter’s diary.

The FBI claims the diary was stolen. O’Keefe has vehemently denied that:

“Late last year, we were approached by tipsters claiming they had a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary,” said O’Keefe,” adding “the tipsters indicated that they were negotiating with a different media outlet for the payment of monies for the diary.” “At the end of the day, we made the ethical decision that because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the diary occurred, we could not publish the diary and any part thereof.” O’Keefe said that they turned the diary over to law enforcement after Ashley Biden’s attorney refused to accept or authenticate it.

But that was not enough for ‘the establishment’, especially in light of O’Keefe’s persistent nuisance factor of exposing ugly truths.

Judge Analisa Torres ordered the FBI to stop extracting information contained in O’Keefe’s phone and further ordered verification by Friday.

This is a ‘win’ for O’Keefe and the Project Veritas team, but not before the contents of the documents/phones seized had been leaked to The New York Times.

The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times This is a scandal pic.twitter.com/gll5PG4ShW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2021

As Mike Cernovich tweeted:

“Something tells me that the Federal judge who ordered the FBI to stop removing files from Project Veritas devices is going to have some questions as to how attorney-client privileged communications were removed from those devices and sent to the NYT.”

This is the Deep State that Trump has warned about for years.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/federal-judge-orders-fbi-immediately-stop-extracting-info-project-veritas-founder-james