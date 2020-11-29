Judge Timothy Batten Issues Order to Freeze All Dominion Machines in Georgia …UPDATE: Judge Reverses Order Within Hours

BREAKING UPDATE—
Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order on Sunday to freeze ALL Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia.

Via Attorney Linn Wood: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.”

General Michael Flynn weighed in.

UPDATE– Judge Timothy Batten reversed claim later today.

