Posted: May 20, 2020 Categories: Videos Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland Kenneth Copeland Ministries Mar 30, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland”
This is why we need the real Jesus–to keep us from being deceived by these flim-flam con men!
Kenneth Copeland net worth 300 MILLION Private fortune est $750 MILLION
number of private jets: 2-4
Owns Mansion w/private airport in Texas and million dollar vacation home in Colorado.
Yep, in various videos he’s compared to rock stars, which I think is an insult to rock stars!
I thought this was a reboot of this:
Back in the late 80’s we got one of those 8 foot satellite dishes and a decoder box so we could watch any tv station in the world. There was an old hairy unkempt tv preacher guy who smoked cigars, wore hawaiian shirts and would say things like “why have you not sent me any money today?” and “you have not sent me enough money today” – I wish I could find information about that dude, he made me laugh alot. I also watched alot of Japanese and East German tv. funny stuff. LOL
Yep, I know who you mean but I can’t remember his name…might be the same preacher who had his own satellite channel and a bunch of different wives…even seemed New Age a bit.
Just remembered…was it Eugene Scott?