Judicial Watch Reveals Biden Administration Is Still Sending Billions to Afghanistan – And They Refuse Access to Auditors to Investigate

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Judicial Watch revealed recently that the Biden Administration was still sending billions of US taxpayer dollars to Afghanistan. The Biden regime is also preventing an audit of their actions.

It’s been almost a year now since Joe Biden and the US Military surrendered to the Taliban terrorists. Joe Biden, General Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are still in power.

As part of the surrender, Joe Biden armed the Taliban with nearly $80 billion in US weapons and left thousands of Americans stranded in the country to fend for themselves.

The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US arms.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s insane and dangerous Fast and Furious program.

This more complete list was created with public information and help from other intelligence sources.

The list does not include all the extra kinds of nonlethal equipment, everything from MRE’s, Medical Equipment, and even energy drinks.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment list now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

Today the Taliban has one of the best-equipped militaries on the planet.

And now the Taliban from Afghanistan and Pakistan have joined together to take control of Pakistan.

Despite this the Biden regime is still sending millions of donations to the Taliban regime.

How can this be? And there are no reassurances the funds are not going to the Taliban terrorists and not the people.

Judicial Watch first uncovered this in June of this year.

The U.S. has dropped a ghastly $146 billion on Afghanistan reconstruction in the last two decades and billions more continue to be spent, but the Biden administration is blocking federal auditors from conducting their congressionally mandated job of investigating where the money is going. For months the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has been trying to investigate the abrupt collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, if the State Department is complying with laws and regulations prohibiting the transfer of funds to the Taliban and ongoing humanitarian programs supporting the Afghan people. However, the State Department and its offshoot, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), refuse to cooperate as required by law. This month the head of SIGAR, John F. Sopko, expressed outrage at the State Department’s efforts to obstruct his office’s investigation. In letters to congressional committees and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Sopko reveals that the State Department has blown off more than 20 requests for information from his office in the last eight months. The watchdog writes that the sudden refusal to cooperate is particularly surprising after more than a decade of cooperation. “Billions of dollars have been spent in Afghanistan and billions more continue to be spent,” Sopko writes. “Congress and American taxpayers deserve to know why the Afghan government collapsed after all that assistance, where the money went, and how taxpayer money is now being spent in Afghanistan.” The State Department recently informed SIGAR, which was created by Congress to provide independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan reconstruction projects and activities, that it would not cooperate with future financial audits. Instead, Sopko writes, the State Department told him from now on it would choose its own auditors. The watchdog reminds the State Department that it is prohibited by law from preventing his office from carrying out its duties and that its authorizing statutes specifically states no officer from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, or the United States Agency for International Development shall prevent or prohibit the Inspector General from initiating, carrying out, or completing any audit or investigation related to amounts appropriated or otherwise made available for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. “It should go without saying, but neither SIGAR’s authorizing statute nor the Inspector General Act of 1978 contain a “choose your own auditor” provision,” Sopko writes to Blinken. Of greatest concern to the Afghanistan watchdog is the State Department’s refusal to provide basic information for an audit involving efforts to ensure that ongoing programs supporting the people of Afghanistan do not result in the illegal transfer of U.S. taxpayer funds to the Taliban or the Haqqani Network. “The fact that State and USAID would obstruct such oversight work, particularly after the Taliban’s seizure of governmental power in Afghanistan, is unprecedented,” Sopko writes. “Given the express prohibition against State and USAID officials preventing SIGAR from conducting its oversight work, it is also illegal.” The SIGAR concludes by writing that, as the U.S. government continues adding to the billions of dollars that it has already spent in Afghanistan since 2002, U.S. taxpayers deserve objective information concerning where their money is going and to whom it is being given.

Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst surrender in US history.

It may have been the worst foreign policy move in US history. It was another example of the purposeful destruction of the United States under Joe Biden.

For the record USAID has a controversial past and has been connected to illegals transported to the US.

This is just one of many organizations that need to be fully audited under the Biden regime.

Gateway Pundit