Galen, Mary, and Norm are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, July 30th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
<strong>Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.</strong>
Thank you to Galen, Mary, and Norm for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
2 thoughts on “July Auction for From the Trenches”
In description of ‘George Mason, Reluctant Statesman’ …..’Were Mason alive today, what would I say to him? I’d have to say, I hate you and I love you, for he took part in the owning of another and yet, he clearly laid out the truth of inalienable and unalienable rights.’
It was the same with Patrick Henry. It is unconscionable to most of us the very idea of owning another. Of course this is not on par with slavery but I wonder if future generations will find it incomprehensible the extent to which many of us actually contributed to our demise via acceptance of unlawful taxes, toxic inoculations, trusting in a government that was unlawful from the start, and ignoring our precious BoR which was the key to Freedom. Anyway, this book will be a fascinating read I’m sure
Hi Mary. I was so frustrated when I wrote that description. So hard to understand that the same intelligence that gave us The Bill of Rights can live inside any human being who would own another. It really is mind-boggling. I recently searched: “Which Founding Fathers did not own slaves?” This is what came up: “John Adams, Samuel Adams, and Thomas Paine never owned slaves.” We know both Adams went on to give us other oppressive “laws,” but could be Paine was the cleanest among the Founders, the with the most “COMMON SENSE.” 🙂
