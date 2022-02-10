Jury Trial Ordered For CNN’s Don Lemon Sexual Assault Case

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Looks like the CNN ‘days without a sex scandal’ counter just got reset again.

A jury trial has been ordered in a 2019 lawsuit against CNN’s Don Lemon, who is accused of rubbing his balls in a Hamptons bar and forcing another man to smell his fingers.

After two years of delays in which Lemon repeatedly opposed a jury trial (instead, asking for a ‘bench’ trial in front of just a judge), Lemon will face judgement for his alleged actions.

“[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose,” reads the complaint filed by plaintiff Dustin Hice in Suffolk County Court.

“Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose,” the lawsuit continues, “forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility.”

As PJ Media notes, while Lemon has denied wrongdoing, a witness says he saw the incident go down.

This…. is CNN.

