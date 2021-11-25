2 thoughts on “Jus’ put us in the garage

  2. I’ve always kinda liked the garage; one finds interesting things in there, and there might be a grunge band in there passin’ around a doobie. Good hang out. Now try to tell me I can’t leave and go where I want to. Let’s just say I hope your party is a flop, a flop of sheep all agreeing how wonderfully obedient and compliant they are. You ain’t allowed in the garage!! It’s too cool for you, too aware. So take your spikes elsewhere. And Happy Frikkin’ Thanksgiving, MR. DICTATOR!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*