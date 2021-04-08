Apr 7, 2021
this video is about solar geo-engineering and the June 2021 plans to “spray millions of tonnes of chalk into the stratosphere, in an attempt to ‘dim the sun’ and cool the Earth”, and the latest update on this project, as it’s been cancelled for Sweden. dear fact checkers: no one is alleging anyone is completely blocking out the sun
6 thoughts on “Just block out the sun, what could go wrong?”
“Gill Bates” is a perfect candidate for being the anti-Christ.
We can still hang you in the dark
She says Gates is a Bain Capital front man.
Remember Bain Capital?
yup….Romney
Gates is one man. Kill the minions that carry out his plans.
“BAM”
– mary in ND again