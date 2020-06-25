Posted: June 25, 2020 Categories: Videos Just how angry are the people in Palm Beach County about mandatory mask wearing? Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Just how angry are the people in Palm Beach County about mandatory mask wearing?”
Paid shills no doubt in favor of masks.
I walk daily in the evenings, and my walking route takes me through a trailer park. Over the years I’ve talked to some of the residents along my route as they sit on their porches (many of these are older folks). Not a single person I have encountered is for wearing masks. One resident told me: “My son is an respiratory therapist, and he said these masks are harming people.” She also told me that when schools reopen this coming Fall, her grandson is “not wearing a mask for six hours a day.” This is a reality check people, the ones “in authority” are mandating something that can and likely will kill you. These “orders” must be refused and those trying to enforce them need to be arrested and prosecuted.