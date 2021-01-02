2 thoughts on “Just outside Amarillo, Texas, 41 degrees 9 a.m. – Beautiful, taking this trip nice and slow, Charlotte, North Carolina day after tomorrow, 4 drops

  1. Wonder if Amarillo area had the snow we did, or more. Glad the cows made it through, and blessings on the rest of your trip Mark.

