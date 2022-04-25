Just pulled another tooth

Back when Millard was with us, me and Jim Beam pulled a tooth.

This time I have proof. I know it’s gross, but I can’t be having someone thinking I’m bullshitting 🙂

Only two shots of Redemption rye whiskey. Just got done with it.

This is the shit we’re going to have to learn how to do.

Let’s go waste some commie asses!

Just pulled another tooth

  2. Oooof that’s brutal dude !

    But like you say , we best get it figured out … it ain’t fer pussies
    Next shot is on me , bud

    

  4. Gee, when it’s all cleaned up and dried, it can be put up for auction!! Ha!! Warrior Tooth!!! Guaranteed to increase your grit.

    Sometimes you just gotta do what ya gotta do. Hal, you got the grit. Quite admirable.

    .

    

  7. “Doc Hal Apeeno…he’s the spicy one that can root out yer problem and pull it better than silverstein!”

    

