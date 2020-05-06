Just Say No To The Covid Vaccine

Dr Buttar made a video the other day which made some strong points about one of the more favored candidates to make a Covid-19 vaccine.

1) Bill Gates is the largest vaccine manufacturer bar none. Actually, number 1, 2 and 3 is Gates.

2) Moderna is about $1.5 billion in debt. Bill Gates and Dr Fauci pulled that company out of bankruptcy.

3) Dr Fauci has earmarked this company as one which has a good chance of bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to market.

Moderna has never brought a single product to market.

Moderna has never brought a vaccine to market.

What Moderna is planning to do with their proposed vaccine is extremely disturbing.

They have bypassed all animal testing.

It is the first of its kind RNA vaccine. They want to use their RNA vaccine to get inside our DNA and literally rewrite out human genetic code so we are not human anymore.

Test subjects will be asked not to have children. Why? Because Dr Buttar thinks they do not want the world to see what happens when babies that are no longer human are born. Once these babies are seen, the world might say No to permanently rewriting our human genome.

In a long article at CNN, one of Moderna’s employees said he would never take that vaccine. Wow! That doesn’t exactly inspire us to line up for our shots!

Dr Buttar expects a second wave of Covid 19 to be followed by more lockdowns and a vaccine.

He says they will need 5G to run the AI that will control us through the surveillance state and those biomarkers or Digital Certificates.

They could select another vaccine maker. But I guarantee they will be connected to Bill Gates because he has connections to so many vaccine companies.

Gates in the past has been connected to a vaccine that gave polio to 500,000 young people in India. So why would we trust him?

Why would we want to accept Digital Certificates from a man who wants to reduce the world population? By definition, he wants most of us to die. That does not give us cause to trust anything he does.

And it is not just Bill Gates. The whole of the American medical establishment is untrustworthy. An earlier generation saw an increase in lung cancers for non-smokers which was caused by SIV-40 (Simian Immunodeficiency Virus 40.) The number 40 just refers to the fact that 39 other monkey viruses had previously been found in our vaccines.

And in the modern era we have mouse viruses that the Medical Power Elite want us to ignore. I am sorry but we have had all the excess cancer deaths we can take. No more will leukemia be accepted as something we must do to show proper compliance and submission to authority.

In 2006 Dr Judy Mikovits discovered that 67% of women affected with CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) carried a mouse virus–called XMRV– Xenotropic Murine Leukemia related Virus–that appeared in healthy women only 4% of the time. XMRV is also associated with cancers like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Many women with XMRV go on to have children with autism. In 2009, Drs. Mikovits and Ruscetti published their explosive findings in the journal Science. But the question remained: how was XMRV getting into people?

Mikovits said in 2011, our research strongly suggested that it entered the human virome through a contaminated blood supply and vaccines.

That was 2011. Nothing has been done to test for XMRV in vaccines and blood supplies.

The world has learned to say No to lockdowns. The next step is to say No to Vaccines that had not been tested for the XMRV virus.

Might I be allowed to say that the MRC-5 and WI-38 ingredients in vaccines come from two separate fetal tissues. They are used as adjuvants. Vaccine makers need to give us an adjuvant (Latin for helper) in our vaccines to stir up our immune systems to make anti-bodies to this foreign invader.

The problem is that foreign DNA from these fetal cell lines is very likely responsible for the majority of children in the US and UK being sick from autoimmune diseases. When I was a child, I never knew what an inhaler was. Never saw one. Never heard of peanut allergies. Never heard of peanut allergies. Never heard of ADD and ADHD. All those diseases were the gifts of modern medicine.

And why are we under lockdown when the CDC figures say that only 37,700 have died from Covid and that most of these deaths have been in 4 states where Democrat governors might have been fudging the numbers.

I repeat what I have said before: In 1929 there were 123 million Americans. 3 million of those people starved to death because they mistakenly trusted the Establishment of their day to do the right thing. Our money supply had contracted 31%. If we had gone back to President Lincoln’s Greenbacks, we could have reversed the monetary contraction and ended the the Depression in months. Our ancestors were mistaken to trust Wall Street Bankers.

The Powers That Be must earn our trust. They need to clean the blood supply. They need to test every vaccine for the XMRV virus.

They have been printing interest bearing Helicopter Money. The US Treasury added $1.2 trillion in debt for the month of April. We need to be allowed in to discuss things before they start a Depression in 2021 that starves 10 million or more Americans to death and kills a few billion people around the world. I want a non-interest bearing currency. And I want Debt Cancellation as the main strategies we use to get through the Depression that Wall Street is determined to give us.

Until we are allowed in to discuss all that Money Printing, we ought to say No to everything they want or tell us is important. No more compliance. Prove everything you say, everything you claim. Do lockdowns make us safe? Prove it. Quarantines for the healthy have never been used before.

The other day I mentioned what we can do to increase our ability to survive this Bioweapon. First, refuse their flu vaccine as that increases your risk of getting the coronavirus by 36%. Supplement with vitamins D-3 and C. People in the ICU tested deficient in those two. And build a Gut Barrier that will keep you healthy. I wrote about that here: (the relevant information appears towards the end.)

This is Dr Buttar’s video:

